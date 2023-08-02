agate 2022 Honaker Tigers Results (7-4) Aug 2, 2023 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022 Honaker Tigers Results (7-4)Date Opponent Score(Honaker first) Featured Local Savings Aug. 25 Lebanon 13-19Sep.t 2 at Castlewood 34-31Sept. 16 Eastside 55-29Sept. 23 at Grundy 21-62Sept. 30 Chilhowie 47-21Oct. 7 at Virginia High 13-49Oct. 14 at Hurley 41-20Oct. 20 Patrick Henry 52-49Oct. 28 at Northwood 47-14Nov. 4 Fort Chiswell 27-16Nov. 11 at Grundy 20-38 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Top 3 Georgia Tech's Key and Louisville's Brohm aim to deliver 1st-year spark to alma maters ACC commissioner Phillips says league benefitting from recent 'difficult' conversations Tiller: 'A lot of positives that we can build on' at Honaker Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView