For the second consecutive year, a Tazewell County ministry provided assistance to the Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry located in the Vansant section of Buchanan County. Read MoreLocal food pantry receives large donation
DAYTON, Va. (AP) — The remnants of soft mist yawned from hills and fields. A pair of teen-aged girls jogged by Silver Lake and the sound of rushing water filled the air. Read MoreSilver Lake Mill owner reflects on 200th anniversary
Former President Donald Trump's rally in Waco, Texas, this weekend comes amid the 30th anniversary in the city of the infamous deadly standoff at the Branch Davidians compound. Trump, who is f… Read MoreTrump rally falls during anniversary of Waco's dark past
House Republicans have narrowly passed legislation that would fulfill a campaign promise to give parents a role in what’s taught in public schools. It has little chance in the Democrat-run Sen… Read MoreHouse GOP passes parents' rights bill in clash over schools
Attorneys for several of the defendants charged with second-degree murder in the death of Irvo Otieno have begun to offer defenses of their clients in court or public statements. Some have sai… Read MoreOtieno family attorneys push back against officers' defense
The Buchanan County Republican Party Primary Election Ballot is beginning to take shape. Read MoreSeveral have filed for GOP candidacy
With the open filing date for candidacy approaching, several Buchanan County residents have indicated they are going to declare for candidacy on the Democratic ballot in the up incoming June primary. Read MoreDemocratic Party releases names with intent to file
For the first time, autism is being diagnosed more frequently in Black and Hispanic children than in white kids in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released … Read MoreAutism now more common among Black, Hispanic kids in US
The Levisa River chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) based out of Grundy have honored local veterans for many years and their efforts have not gone unr… Read MoreLocal NSDAR recognized for honoring Vietnam veterans